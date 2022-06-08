Puducherry theatre screen catches fire during ‘Vikram’ climax

A fire broke out at a cinema hall in Puducherry during the screening of the Tamil movie Vikram Tuesday evening, officials said. Though no injuries were reported in the fire, the screen was completely gutted, they added.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest updates from your city

The incident happened at Jaya theatre near Kalapet when the climax scene featuring Suriya, who plays a fierce cameo role in the Kamal Haasan starrer, was playing. As one side of the screen caught fire, the screening was immediately stopped, according to officials. The audience started to panic and rush out of the hall, they said.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A theatre official told indianexpress.com that they suspect an electrical short circuit to have caused the fire as they had placed some coir by the side of the screen to prevent echo.

“Around 68 people were watching the movie. During the climax portion, when the audiences were about to leave the theatre, one side of the screen caught fire and it slowly spread to the other places. We immediately stopped the movie and all the people safely got out. The fire station was alerted and its personnel came soon and extinguished the flames. The screen is completely damaged but fortunately, there was not much damage to the rest of the hall,” said the theatre official.

The Kalapet police said they reached the spot immediately and confirmed that there were no casualties. They have not yet received any official complaint on the matter, said the police who also suspect a short circuit might have caused the fire.