56 water tanks in Puducherry have reached full capacity owing to recent rains: CM N Rangasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday said 56 of 84 water tanks in the Union territory have reached their full capacities owing to the recent rainfall. He added that Puducherry has received 184.1 cm rainfall till now this year, while it usually gets annual rainfall measuring 130 cm. The chief minister said 15 cm rainfall was recorded in the last two to three days and cabinet ministers, MLAs have been dispatched to the affected areas to provide relief measures.

While addressing media persons, Rangasamy said around 1,000 hectares of paddy crop have got submerged in Puducherry and Karaikal. He added that as many as 25 houses have also been damaged owing to incessant rains.

“The government will take steps to reconstruct the houses and provide a compensation of Rs 20,000 for every hectare of crop damaged by the rains. Also, a financial aid of Rs 5,000 each will be provided to families of fishermen and construction workers, who were unable to go to work in the past few days due to the rains,” he said.

N Rangasamy also said that they will seek financial assistance from the Centre after conducting an overall survey. He said the Public Works Department will take steps to resolve the issue of water stagnation reported in areas like Bussy Street, Rainbow Nagar, Natesan Nagar, Pavanan Nagar and Krishna Nagar, among others. Rangasamy added that funds have been allocated to repair damaged roads.

Commenting on the vaccination drive, Rangasamy claimed that Puducherry will soon achieve 100% vaccination. He said a total of 11,55,565 vaccine doses have been administered till now.

“Citizens should not hesitate to take the Covid-19 vaccines. Usually, people above 55 years are not taking the vaccines here, therefore, we are conducting a door-to-door campaign to highlight the benefits of getting vaccinated. People should follow Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the government,” he added.