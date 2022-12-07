scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Puducherry govt geared up to meet any exigency in case of cyclone: CM N Rangasamy

Speaking to reporters at his cabinet room after the meeting, the Chief Minister said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning in Puducherry and Karaikal regions under the influence of a cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

As many as 238 relief centres were opened, food packets to 75,000 people would be distributed and wherever necessary people living in low-lying areas would be evacuated to safer places, the Chief Minister said. (File)

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the territorial government’s preparedness in case of exigencies arising due to heavy rainfall expected to pound Puducherry and Karaikal under the influence of a cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal.

Speaking to reporters at his cabinet room after the meeting, the Chief Minister said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning in Puducherry and Karaikal regions under the influence of a cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Also Read |Heavy rainfall predicted in Chennai for two days, NDRF teams deployed

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel had arrived in Puducherry with some teams deputed to Karaikal for carrying out relief and rehabilitation work according to requirements.

All the departments that are tasked with taking preventive steps have been directed to be prepared for any exigency, he said, adding that control rooms have been opened at the collectorates.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...Premium
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...

As many as 238 relief centres were opened, food packets to 75,000 people would be distributed and wherever necessary people living in low-lying areas would be evacuated to safer places, the Chief Minister said.

The legislators in the Union Territory were asked to ensure relief measures are available wherever needed and marriage halls should be utilised in the respective constituencies to accommodate people, Rangasamy added.

He said necessary equipment needed for rescue work had also been provided to the departments.
Heads of all departments including police, fire service, local administration, electricity and PWD were present at the meeting.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

Some private schools have declared a holiday on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 09:51:08 pm
Next Story

Kyle Walker will give ‘fantastic’ Kylian Mbappe respect he deserves, but not too much

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close