Puducherry cricketer-cum coach booked for sexually harassing 16-year-old girl

The Mettupalayam police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against a Puducherry cricketer-cum-coach for allegedly sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Thamarakannan, misbehaved with the girl who was attending his cricket training sessions, said the police.

The police have also booked representatives of the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), including president Damodharan, Rohit Damodharan (captain of Puducherry senior men’s team and son-in-law of film director Shankar), secretary Venkat and coach Jayakumar for allegedly failing to act on the girl’s complaint.

The Puducherry police said the incident happened in April. A senior police officer attached to the Mettupalayam station told indianexpress.com that the accused Thamarakannan had sent the victim inappropriate messages.

The police officer added that the girl approached the child welfare committee which helped her file a complaint at the Mettupalayam police station after the association’s alleged inaction.

“The complaint is against Thamarakannan. There have been reports that the rest of the members are also involved in the act, which is not true. There are three sections in the Pocso Act – 10, 12, and 21. The first two comes under sexual assault and harassment and the last concerns to not reporting the incident to the police. Thamarakannan has been booked under the first two sections, the rest of the accused have been booked under section 21. The main accused Thamarakannan is absconding. We have formed special teams to trace him down,” said the police.