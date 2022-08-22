scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Puducherry CM presents Rs 10,696.61 Cr tax-free budget; laptops for students of standards XI, XII

After highlighting sector-wise proposals, the Chief Minister said that a National Law University would be established in Puducherry.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy presents the budget for the fiscal 2022-23 in the Assembly, in Puducherry, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday presented a Rs 10,696.61 crore tax-free budget for the fiscal 2022-’23 which contained announcements including free house site pattas for freedom fighters in the union territory and laptops free of cost for students of standards XI and XII in government and aided schools.

Presenting the budget in the territorial Assembly, he said the administration had decided to provide free house pattas to 260 tyagis (freedom fighters) to mark the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the country`s Independence, conceding their plea.

Among other announcements, the Chief Minister said, “laptops would be distributed free of cost to students of standards XI and XII in government schools and government-aided schools in a phased manner.” Further, he said it was also proposed to re-implement the free bicycle scheme for students studying in standard IX in government and government-aided schools.

The size of the budget for the fiscal 2022-23 was Rs 10,696.61 crore, the Chief Minister said, adding that the Union Territory`s own revenue receipts were estimated at Rs 6,557.23 crore while the Central assistance would be Rs 1,729.77 crore with an additional Rs 20 crore from the Central Road Fund and an allocation of Rs 500 crore under Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...Premium
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

Also, the Central government had approved borrowings to the extent of Rs 1,889.61 crore “to help bridge our fiscal deficit,” he said during his 75-minute address.

Rangasamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said that “the total outstanding debt of the Union Territory as on March 31, 2022 was Rs 9,859.20 crore.” “A major portion of our financial resources goes towards meeting committed expenditure such as salaries, pension, repayment of past loans and interest payments,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that out of the budget estimate of Rs 10,696.61 crore for the fiscal 2022-23, a sum of Rs 2,312.77 crore would be allocated for salaries (constituting 21.62 per cent), Rs 1,122.32 crore for pension (10.49 per cent), Rs 2,311.61 crore for debt servicing (21.61 per cent) such as payment of loan and interest and Rs 1,440 crore for purchase of power (13.46 per cent).

Advertisement

“Other major expenditure of the government includes payment of old age pension (assistance to elderly citizens) and other welfare schemes to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore (13.09 per cent), grant in aid to society run higher education institutions, state public sector undertakings, local bodies and cooperative institutions to the extent of Rs 1,333.19 crore (12.46 per cent),” he added.

The Chief Minister also said the expenditure incurred during the previous fiscal year (2021-22) was Rs 9,793.29 crore which worked out to 94.04 per cent of the revised estimates.

After highlighting sector-wise proposals, the Chief Minister said that a National Law University would be established in Puducherry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to lay the foundation for the university and the necessary site had already been earmarked for the project, he added.

Advertisement

Rangasamy announced that under the MLA Local Area Development Scheme it was proposed to grant Rs 2 crore to each member of the Assembly to undertake basic infrastructure work during the current fiscal year which was welcomed enthusiastically by the legislators.

He announced that steps were being taken to start ferry service between Karaikal port and Kankesanthuri port in Sri Lanka this year.

All posts of lower and upper division clerks and all vacant posts in government departments would be filled before the end of the current year, he said.

More from Chennai

After the Chief Minister presented the budget, Speaker R Selvam adjourned the House to meet at 9.30 AM on Tuesday.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 04:28:12 pm
Next Story

Shobha Khote on working with Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Mehmood: ‘I always wanted to do comedy’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Why Nitish’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement