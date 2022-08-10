Puducherry: CM should resign, Lt Governor’s residence has become RSS camp, says Opposition

The Budget session of Puducherry assembly that commenced Wednesday with the customary address of Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was adjourned indefinitely.

Notably, the budget session usually commences after the customary address of the Lt Governor but, this time, the session was adjourned sine die as the chief minister, who holds the finance portfolio and would present the Budget, had not announced any date following a lack of clarity on whether the Centre would allocate the Budget that has been sought.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy returned from Delhi Tuesday night after seeking additional central assistance of Rs 2,000 crore for Puducherry during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The opposition DMK and Congress members Wednesday came to the assembly wearing black shirts as a mark of protest. They raised slogans as soon as Dr Soundararajan began her address and staged a walkout.

Addressing the reporters outside the assembly, Leader of Opposition and DMK MLA R Siva accused the Lt Governor of running a parallel government and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

“We thought the arrival of Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan would benefit us as she is Tamil and would understand our issues and take quick measures for the betterment of Puducherry. We remained patient hoping that the chief minister’s visit to Delhi would benefit us and we would get the required funds but that didn’t happen. The state is lagging in all aspects,” he said.

The DMK MLA said even if the Centre allocated funds in the next few months, several schemes would not be properly implemented owing to the monsoon season.

“The Lt Governor’s residence has become the office of BJP, the camp of RSS. The Lt governor doesn’t respect the elected government, she is running a parallel government. She has failed to perform her duty. The chief minister should have resigned like Nitish Kumar,” Siva said.

For the second time, Dr Tamilisai delivered her address in Tamil that lasted for about 70 minutes. A motion of thanks to her address was tabled by BJP legislator A John Kumar and seconded by government whip AKD Arumugham of the AINRC.

Speaker R Selvam said the House would have a debate on the motion of thanks to LT Governor’s address on a date to be decided later.

During her address to the assembly, the Lt Governor highlighted several achievements of the government during the previous year 2021-2022.

(With PTI inputs)