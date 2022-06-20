Puducherry adds eight new Covid-19 cases; active cases at 129

Puducherry logged eight fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,66,073.

The Department of Health examined 394 samples during last twenty-four hours and the eight new cases surfaced during evaluation.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the active cases were 129 of whom three patients were in hospitals and the remaining 126 patients were in home quarantine.

Seven patients recovered during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,63,982, he said.

There was no fresh fatality today and the toll remained 1,962.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has examined so far 22,75,388 samples and it was found that 19,20,065 out of them were negative.

The test positivity rate today was 2.03 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.74 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the department of Health has administered so far 17,30,674 doses which comprised 9,70,131 first doses, 7,32,165 second jabs and 28,378 booster doses.