Provide more financial assistance to disabled persons: Madras HC

Holding that persons with disabilities deserve enhanced relief, the Madras High Court on Thursday said they should be given more than the Rs 1,000 which is currently being given as assistance during the COVID-19 situation.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave the direction to this effect when a PIL petition seeking grant of increased assistance to such persons came up for further hearing on Thursday.

Section 24 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act requires persons with disabilities to be provided more assistance than what the others get.

It appears that the State provided Rs 4,000 as assistance to rice cardholders, but the assistance to persons with disabilities was only Rs 1,000, the Bench noted.

“The matter may require fresh consideration, both as to the quantum of the assistance and the mode of reaching the assistance to the right people,” it said.

“It may also be permissible to classify persons with disabilities on the basis of their financial status. At any rate, the earmarked amount of about Rs 133 crore has to be disbursed and if it is discovered that the number of persons with disabilities is substantially less than the 13.35 lakh figure that is shown in the database, it will only permit such earmarked sum to be distributed to the lesser number of persons with disabilities such that each person receives substantially more than Rs 1,000,” the Bench said.