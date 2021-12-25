After protest by employees, Tamil Nadu govt asks Foxconn to improve working conditions

The Tamil Nadu government Saturday asked the Taiwanese electronic equipment major Foxconn to come up with a slew of measures to improve the working conditions and quality of living of contractual employees attached to their operations in Chennai.

The government had to intervene after the employees protested and complained about the poor quality of food at work and the hostels, resulting in several workers getting admitted to different hospitals.

In 2020, Foxconn had pledged to invest over Rs 7,000 crore in expanding facilities, including to assemble premium products such as Apple’s iPhones.

The communication sent by the additional Chief Secretary in-charge of Industries, S Krishnan, and the additional director general of Police P Thamarai Kannan to the company management on December 23 listed out a number of suggestions, including efforts required to improve the quality of employees’ rooms, washrooms, water and other basic amenities at the hostel. The communication also specified that the rooms of employees should be properly ventilated.

Obtaining necessary permission from the district collector for the employees’ hostels and taking steps to cook the food served to employees within the place of their accommodation were among the government’s suggestions.

It also advised the company to ensure granting of emergency leaves for employees when it is required and suggested an alternative arrangement to ensure the required strength of employees through a manpower agency when a section of employees goes on leave.

A government statement issued in this regard said Foxconn assured that it will urge their contractors to provide quality food for all 15,000 employees working for the company and promised that they will expand their facility and operations providing employment for more people soon.

Meanwhile, the government-run State Industries Promotion Corporation (SIPCOT) is building an integrated hostel complex at a cost of Rs 570 crore near Kanchipuram, a region near Chennai city where most of the major industrial units are located. The government statement said the structure is being built on 20 acre of land area and will have eight blocks with 11 floors each. The government statement said the building project will be completed in 18 months and it will be able to accommodate as many as 18,750 persons.