Prostitution racket busted in Chennai spa, two arrested, say police

March 17, 2022 10:57:48 am
Chennai police have arrested two men on the charge of running a prostitution ring at a spa in one of the busiest areas of the city and rescued three women.
According to the police, they received information that few people were forcing young women, who came to the city in search of jobs, into prostitution. Following this, special police teams were formed by officials to monitor some of the areas in Chennai.
On Tuesday, the G-7 police received a tip-off that a spa centre in Velachery was involved in the illegal act.
After an inquiry, the police found out that the people running the spa had been forcing the women into prostitution. The police then arrested M Mohammed Asim, 30, the manager of the spa, and another man, G Nithyan.
The men were later remanded in judicial custody and the women were sent to a government rescue house.
