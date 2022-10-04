scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Prostitution racket busted in Chennai, five held

According to the police officials, a few people, acting as brokers, have been forcing young women, who come to Chennai from other cities in search of jobs, into prostitution.

Chennai sex racketBased on the directions of Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, a special team was formed to monitor the gang. The police arrested a few brokers in the past few days but continued the search operation. (file)

The Greater Chennai Police Monday busted a prostitution racket and arrested five people, including three women, at Virugambakkam, a residential suburb in Chennai.

According to the police officials, they received information that a few people, acting as brokers, have been forcing young women, who come to Chennai from other cities in search of jobs, into prostitution.

Based on the directions of Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, a special team was formed to monitor the gang. The police arrested a few brokers in the past few days but continued the search operation.

Following a tip-off, the cops monitored a house near Saligramam and came to know that a woman has been lodged there and forced into prostitution. The police rescued the woman and arrested V Karthikeyan, 46, of Madurai, and B Benedick Nelson, 53, of Tirunelveli. Mobile phones and other gadgets were seized from them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...Premium
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
More from Chennai

In another house in the same locality, the police rescued another woman and arrested three women – Shanthi, 50, Devi, 38, and Seethadevi, 34, of Chennai. All the accused were remanded in judicial custody and the rescued women were sent to the government’s shelter for women.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 09:55:06 pm
Next Story

Part of Mumbai-Bengaluru highway to be closed for blasting work around demolished Chandani Chowk bridge

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement