Prostitution racket busted in Chennai, five held

The Greater Chennai Police Monday busted a prostitution racket and arrested five people, including three women, at Virugambakkam, a residential suburb in Chennai.

According to the police officials, they received information that a few people, acting as brokers, have been forcing young women, who come to Chennai from other cities in search of jobs, into prostitution.

Based on the directions of Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, a special team was formed to monitor the gang. The police arrested a few brokers in the past few days but continued the search operation.

Following a tip-off, the cops monitored a house near Saligramam and came to know that a woman has been lodged there and forced into prostitution. The police rescued the woman and arrested V Karthikeyan, 46, of Madurai, and B Benedick Nelson, 53, of Tirunelveli. Mobile phones and other gadgets were seized from them.

In another house in the same locality, the police rescued another woman and arrested three women – Shanthi, 50, Devi, 38, and Seethadevi, 34, of Chennai. All the accused were remanded in judicial custody and the rescued women were sent to the government’s shelter for women.