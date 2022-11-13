scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi posed questions on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination: Nalini Sriharan

Priyanka Gandhi turned emotional and cried when she met her in the Vellore Central Prison over a decade ago, Nalini told reporters here answering a question on the meeting.

Nalini Sriharan. (File)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former prime minister’s assassination case said here on Sunday.

Also Read |‘Belief in my innocence kept me alive’: Nalini Sriharan’s first reaction after walking out of jail

Priyanka Gandhi turned emotional and cried when she met her in the Vellore Central Prison over a decade ago, Nalini told reporters here answering a question on the meeting.

Now, a Congress party leader, she had then sought to know about the assassination of her father, and Nalini said she divulged whatever she knew.

Also Read |‘Totally unacceptable and completely erroneous’: Congress on SC releasing 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Other things that transpired in that meeting cannot be disclosed as it pertained to Priyanka’s personal views, she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
The story of Kajal, Muskaan and Sumit — Covid orphans who have no one but...Premium
The story of Kajal, Muskaan and Sumit — Covid orphans who have no one but...
More from Chennai

Nalini was freed on November 12 following a Supreme Court order.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 02:18:29 pm
Next Story

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about living with epilepsy: ‘I inform all the directors I work with…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement