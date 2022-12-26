Private-run Omni buses in Tamil Nadu fined for raising rates during Christmas-New Year holidays

The Tamil Nadu transport department has collected a fine of Rs 92,500 from 49 private-run Omni buses for charging excess ticket fees taking advantage of the holiday rush during this Christmas-New Year season, according to a press release issued by the department. It was noted that passengers who registered a complaint about the excess fee collected by the Omni buses were refunded.

Following reports of Omni buses extracting excess charge from the passengers, the transport department on December 23 conducted a surprise inspection at areas like Porur and Kandhanchavadi in Chennai.

On online ticketing platforms, a few private Omni buses have increased their fares. From Tirunelveli to Chennai on January 1, the ticket cost went up to Rs 3,500. Similar prices were listed in other routes connecting Chennai with cities like Coimbatore and Tiruchirapalli.

The officials said they received complaints that some other buses were functioning without paying the requisite tax.

A Anbalagan, the general secretary of All Omnibus owners association, Tamil Nadu said not all operators were charging fees and they have fixed the rates.

“We had a discussion with our members and we are instructing everyone to stick to the rate that has been fixed by the association. We have issued a warning to those operators against whom passengers have raised a complaint and asked them to refund the fee. The issue is we do not have a fixed tariff for Omni buses. We fix a rate by ourselves (by association) and the members adhere to it. Last year, the government accepted this method but we are still urging the government to fix a rate for us considering all the difficulties we face as the maintenance of Omni buses is higher than the government vehicles,” he said.

The transport department said stringent action would be initiated against the operators who charge excess ticket fees from passengers and said the surprise checks would continue.