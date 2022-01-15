Prevent Covid-19 deaths: Tamil Nadu govt to officials

Tamil Nadu government on Friday directed officials at the level of districts and above to ensure low mortality rate during the current wave of COVID-19 and stressed on sustained awareness on safety protocols.

The Health Department Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the recent increase in new Covid-19 cases has been attributed to Omicron, new strain of the Covid-19, and the Delta variant.

“Considering the trends and remarks of epidemiologists, we all need to strictly adopt the public health practices such as test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he said in a letter addressed to Collectors, airport directors and department heads among others.

“We all need to attempt and ensure that the mortality is kept as low as possible during this wave and for that we all need to keep working on preventing spread of disease by creating sustained awareness on mask, social distance and follow-up of standard operating procedures,” he said.

Stating that the focus of the health officials has to be on testing symptomatic people, including their primary and secondary contacts, he said, “We need to follow ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) protocols on who to test and who not to test.”

“At the district-level, you need to continue activating the Covid-19 care centres and I have already instructed our district-level health teams to work in tandem both within the Directorate of Health Department and district health society,” he said.

The department has advised health teams on the need for daily review on institutional admissions and deaths irrespective of the cause, he said. “We have to ensure that all the other essential health services are not compromised during the wave,” he said.

The government has directed the teams to strictly adopt the testing and discharge policy and keep monitoring the availability and admissions, Radhakrishnan said. “No one should be assigned home quarantine without basic clinical assessment and also assessment of facilities for home quarantine,” he said.

He asked the officials to vigorously take follow-up action and encourage vaccinations of those eligible but still yet to get vaccinated and those due or overdue for the second dose of vaccines. “Let us all work together to put a check on increasing cases and flatten the curve and aim to bring the (Covid-19) numbers down as soon as possible by continuing the coordinated efforts,” he said.

As of Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported 20,911 new Covid-19 cases, aggregating to 28,68,500 while 25 fatalities took the toll to 36,930, said a bulletin from the Health Department.