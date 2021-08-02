President Ram Nath Kovind in Chennai today to commemorate 100 years of Madras Legislative Council

The President is expected to reach Chennai at around 12.45 pm. (Express File Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

As many as 5,000 police personnel, including commandos, have been deployed and a five-tier security cover has been put in place for President Ram Nath Kovind who is set to preside over a commemorative event in Chennai to mark 100 years of the state’s legislature.

The Assembly Hall and the state secretariat, both at Fort St George, the Raj Bhavan, and the airport have been brought under the five-tier security cover.

Chennai Commissioner Shankar Jiwal chaired a meet of senior police officials to review the security arrangements and advised them on measures to be followed in view of Kovind’s visit.

According to the President’s tentative itinerary, he will reach Chennai airport on at 12.45 pm and, after a brief reception, head to the Raj Bhavan for lunch. At 5 pm, he will participate in the centenary celebrations of the legislative assembly, formerly known as the Madras Legislative Council, and later unveil the portrait of five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the Assembly Hall and address the commemoration. This is the first time since 1977 that the portrait of a prominent leader is being unveiled by the President.

The DMK representatives had handed over the invites for the event to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and other political parties, including the BJP.

Kovind will stay at the Raj Bhavan on Monday and leave for the Nilgiris on Tuesday. On August 4, he will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington near Ooty and address the student officers of the 77th staff course. He would stay at the Raj Bhavan there and leave for Delhi on August 6.