President Ram Nath Kovind in Tamil Nadu for 5 days starting August 2

President Ram Nath Kovind will reach Tamil Nadu for a five-day visit starting August 2 and participate in several events in Chennai and Ooty, officials said on Wednesday.

In his maiden visit to New Delhi after taking charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin had invited Kovind to attend the commemoration of the 100th year of the Madras Legislative Council and unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at the assembly hall.

According to the schedule, Kovind will reach Chennai airport on August 2 at 12:45pm and after a brief reception, he will head to Raj Bhavan for lunch. At 5pm, he will participate in the centenary celebrations of the legislative assembly, formerly known as the Madras Legislative Council, and later, unveil the portrait M Karunanidhi at the assembly hall.

Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu had earlier said Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit will preside over the event in which several other dignitaries are expected to participate. Kovind is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the assembly hall.

After the event, he will head back to Raj Bhavan for an overnight stay. On August 3, Kovind will leave for Sulur Airfield near Coimbatore district from where he will reach Raj Bhavan in Ooty in a helicopter.

On August 4, he will participate in an event at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. On August 5, the President is scheduled to stay at the Raj Bhavan and a day later on August 6, he will leave for New Delhi.

On Tuesday, Stalin chaired a meeting with the Speaker and other ministers who are a part of the committee looking after the arrangements.