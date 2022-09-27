Prema Srinivasan of TVS Group dies

Prema Srinivasan, mother of TVS Group industrialists Venu Srinivasan and Gopal Srinivasan passed away in Chennai on Sunday. She was 90.

She is survived by two sons, two daughters and their families.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was among those who offered their condolences.

Born in 1932, Prema was the daughter of former customs official K Rangaswamy. Her husband, T S Srinivasan, was the youngest child of the TVS Group founder, T V Sundaram Iyengar.

Known for her interest in music, art, history, and design, Prema studied Art and History at Columbia University in the 1960s, and also Japanese Landscape Design in Kyoto.

A student of Tibetan Buddhist monk Sam Dhong Rimpoche and renowned educationist and philosopher J Krishnamurthi, she was actively engaged in addressing social and environmental issues. She also founded the Madras Environmental Society to create awareness among elementary school students about climate change. She was also part of the elite group of female golfers in the old Madras.

An avid writer, Prema had a PhD in children’s fiction in India. For her research , she received the Association of Writers and Illustrators for Children Honour award in 2012. Among the books she authored are ‘Pure Vegetarian CookBook’, ‘And Finally, A Blessing!’ and ‘The Treasure Hunters’, which she wrote for children.