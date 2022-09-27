scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Prema Srinivasan of TVS Group dies

Born in 1932, Prema was the daughter of former customs official K Rangaswamy. Her husband, T S Srinivasan, was the youngest child of the TVS Group founder, T V Sundaram Iyengar.

Prema Srinivasan

Prema Srinivasan, mother of TVS Group industrialists Venu Srinivasan and Gopal Srinivasan passed away in Chennai on Sunday. She was 90.

She is survived by two sons, two daughters and their families.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was among those who offered their condolences.

Born in 1932, Prema was the daughter of former customs official K Rangaswamy. Her husband, T S Srinivasan, was the youngest child of the TVS Group founder, T V Sundaram Iyengar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

Known for her interest in music, art, history, and design, Prema studied Art and History at Columbia University in the 1960s, and also Japanese Landscape Design in Kyoto.

A student of Tibetan Buddhist monk Sam Dhong Rimpoche and renowned educationist and philosopher J Krishnamurthi, she was actively engaged in addressing social and environmental issues. She also founded the Madras Environmental Society to create awareness among elementary school students about climate change. She was also part of the elite group of female golfers in the old Madras.

More from Chennai

An avid writer, Prema had a PhD in children’s fiction in India. For her research , she received the Association of Writers and Illustrators for Children Honour award in 2012. Among the books she authored are ‘Pure Vegetarian CookBook’, ‘And Finally, A Blessing!’ and ‘The Treasure Hunters’, which she wrote for children.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 02:16:24 am
Next Story

Rain plays havoc with Haryana farmers’ crops

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement