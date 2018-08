Power cut in Chennai on Monday: List of areas to be affected by seven-hour outages

According to TANGEDCO’s press release added that the supply will be resumed before 4 pm if the works are completed ahead of schedule. (File) According to TANGEDCO’s press release added that the supply will be resumed before 4 pm if the works are completed ahead of schedule. (File)

Several areas in Chennai will be facing power cuts on Monday in view of maintenance work by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The power cut is expected to start at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm. According to TANGEDCO’s press release added that the supply will be resumed before 4 pm if the works are completed ahead of schedule.

The areas that will face power shutdown include

Paper Mills Road area: MSM Main Road (First to Third Street), Jaibeem Nagar, State Bank Colony, George Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, Vasanth Apartment, Kennedy Square North, Anbazhagan Nagar, Prakasam Street, part of TVK Nagar, Balram Street, Kennedy square one part, Teeds Garden Fourth Street.

Sembium: Gowthamapuram housing board, Jawahar Street, Raja Street (part), Periyar Nagar (Vyasarpadi), Subramanian Nagar, MPM Street (part), Ramana Nagar (part), Car Nagar, Veerapandian Street, New Kamaraj Nagar, Maduma Nagar (part), Manikkavinayagar Koil Street, Kattabomman Street, Tirupur Kumaran Street.

Taramani: Kotturpuram slum board, Ranjith Road, Surya Nagar, Maruthai Avenue, Ambadi Street, Arunachalam Road.

Sastri Nagar (Valmiki Nagar area): First and Third Seaward Road, Balakrishna Road, Jayaram Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, Rajasrinivasa Nagar Main Road (First, Second and Third Streets), Raja Gopalan (First, Second and Third) Street , Teachers colony First, Second, Third and Fourth Street, Vembuliamman Koil Street.

Devambedu: Agaram, Kallore, Poongulam, Rakkampalayam, Seganiyum, Pallipalayam, Periyamangodu.

Injambakkam: Bharath Avenue, ECR Injambakkam to Akkarai, Seshadri Avenue, ISKCON Temple Road, Vimala Garden, Ramakrishna Road, Rajiv Avenue, TVS Avenue, Akkarai Village, Gunal Garden, Pebble Beach, Jagajeevan Ram Avenue.

