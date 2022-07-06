Popular Chennai restaurant fined for selling stale meat

Food safety officials in Tamil Nadu have allowed a popular multi-cuisine restaurant in Chennai to resume operations two days after issuing it a fine and a stop-sale notice following complaints of poor hygiene.

A team led by Dr Satheesh Kumar, designated food safety officer in Chennai, carried out a surprise check at the restaurant near Anna Nagar on Monday evening and found that its kitchen had not been maintained well and failed to follow the standard protocols for storing food.

In a video shared by the officials, it could be seen that the restaurant had not discarded leftover food and stored it in a refrigerator instead.

“We received a complaint that the restaurant had been selling stale meat. We inspected the premises on Monday and found they had violated the protocols. Close to 30 kg of meat and fish including prawns was seized. We issued a stop-sale notice and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000. They were told to discard all the existing food materials and clean their kitchen premises. Based on their request, we conducted a second round of inspection today and told them that they can operate from tomorrow provided they adhere to the protocols issued by the food safety department,” the food safety officer said on Wednesday.

The officer further said that the department would take stringent action if the restaurant violated rules again.