Pongal rush: TN government to operate 16,221 buses to facilitate transportation

A total of 2,226 buses will be operated on January 11, 4,000 on January 12, and 4,002 on January 13. From January 17 to January 19, apart from the regular 2,050 busses, including the special buses, as many as 15,270 busses is scheduled to be operated. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate a total of 16,221 buses between January 11 and 13 across the state to facilitate the transportation for Pongal festival. A total of 2,226 buses will be operated on January 11, 4,000 on January 12, and 4,002 on January 13. Apart from this, 5993 buses will be operated to benefit the commuters outside Chennai.

The state will run 310 special link buses for 24 hours from January 11-14 for easy access for commuters to reach Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Bus Terminus in Koyembedu (CMBT), Tambaram Sanatorium (MEPZ), Poonamalle, Madhavaram and KK Nagar Bus stand. From January 17 to January 19, apart from the regular 2,050 buses, including the special buses, as many as 15,270 buses is scheduled to be operated.

Buses passing through Sengundran via Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Oothukotai will start from Madhavaram bus terminus. The buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore, and Chidambaram through ECR will start at KK Nagar Bus Terminus. From Tambaram (MEPZ) bus stand, buses to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur via Tindivanam, Vikravaandi, and Panruti route will run and buses running to Thiruvannamalai, Vanthavaasi, Neyveli, Vadaloor, Kattumanaarkoil, etc will start from the Tambaram Railway Station bus stand. From Poonamalle bus stand, buses to Vellore, Arani, ArcoT, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Thiruthani.

The release added that the buses from CMBT will run via Poonamallee, Nazarathpet, Outer Ring Road to reach temporary bus stand at Urapakkam to board the reserved passengers from Tambaram and Perungalthur.

People who are traveling in cars and other vehicles have been advised to avoid the Tambaram-Perungalthur route and travel via Thirukazhukundram-Chengalpet or Sriperumpudhur- Chengalpet to avoid traffic congestion.

A total of 13 pre-booking centers are set up across CMBT, MEPZ and Poonamalle bus stands. People can book their tickets also through http://www.tnstc.in, tnstc official app, www.redbus.in, www.paytm.com and http://www.busindia.com

To seek help about the bus timings and other grievances, commuters can dial 9445014450, 9445014436, or toll-free number 1800 425 6151. Apart from these, the state government has also set up 20 information centers (MAY I HELP YOU) to facilitate the passengers.

In 2020, a total of 22,588 buses were operated for the Pongal festival and as many as 8,47,838 passengers travelled to their native towns.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway has announced special trains for passengers traveling to southern districts of Tamil Nadu. As per the reports, tickets on the Tejas special express connecting Madurai-Chennai and Chennai-Madurai in return were booked as soon as the reservations were opened. The Southern Railway announced few more special trains connecting Chennai-Tirunelveli, Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil junction, etc.