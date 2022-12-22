scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Pongal gift: TN CM M K Stalin announces cash, hampers for all ration card holders

According to a statement, Stalin chaired a meeting Thursday at the secretariat to discuss the measures for the people to celebrate the festival of Pongal joyfully.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday announced that the state will provide a cash gift of Rs 1,000 and a gift hamper to all ration card holders in the state in view of the Pongal festival.

According to a statement, Stalin chaired a meeting Thursday at the secretariat to discuss the measures for the people to celebrate the festival of Pongal joyfully.

Stalin said all ration card holders, including those who are residing in the Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp, will be provided Rs 1,000 for Pongal. The beneficiaries will also be receiving 1 kg of rice and 1 kg of sugar.

It was noted that a total of 2.19 crore ration card holders will benefit from this initiative. The cash and the gift hampers are set to cost the exchequer a total of Rs 2,356.67 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
More from Chennai

Stalin is set to inaugurate the Pongal gift programme on January 2 in Chennai while the ministers will do so in the other districts at the same time. Pongal will be celebrated across the state on January 15.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 09:43:23 pm
Next Story

Yash wants people to not ‘ill-treat’ Bollywood: ‘It’s not good to corner anyone’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close