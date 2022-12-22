Pongal gift: TN CM M K Stalin announces cash, hampers for all ration card holders

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday announced that the state will provide a cash gift of Rs 1,000 and a gift hamper to all ration card holders in the state in view of the Pongal festival.

According to a statement, Stalin chaired a meeting Thursday at the secretariat to discuss the measures for the people to celebrate the festival of Pongal joyfully.

Stalin said all ration card holders, including those who are residing in the Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp, will be provided Rs 1,000 for Pongal. The beneficiaries will also be receiving 1 kg of rice and 1 kg of sugar.

It was noted that a total of 2.19 crore ration card holders will benefit from this initiative. The cash and the gift hampers are set to cost the exchequer a total of Rs 2,356.67 crore.

Stalin is set to inaugurate the Pongal gift programme on January 2 in Chennai while the ministers will do so in the other districts at the same time. Pongal will be celebrated across the state on January 15.