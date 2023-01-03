Pongal gift hamper: Token distribution for Tamil Nadu ration cardholders begins

The Tamil Nadu Government Tuesday started distributing tokens to all the 2.19 crore ration cardholders of the state for the Pongal gift hamper it had announced earlier. The tokens will be distributed until January 8, according to the government.

After inspecting the quality of the items that are to be provided to the public, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani told reporters that Chief Minister M K Stalin will be inaugurating the scheme on January 9 and the Pongal gift hampers will be given to ration cardholders till January 12. The district secretaries will take a call on the daily number of beneficiaries depending upon the number of ration cards under the Public Distribution Shops (PDS) concerned.

The state government has announced that it will provide one kilogram of rice, a kg of sugar, and Rs 1,000 each to all the ration cardholders. Around 19,000 people residing in the Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps will also get festive benefits. Following the request of the farmers, the government later added one large piece of sugarcane to the gift hamper.

“Almost 60 per cent of these items have already been dispatched to all districts. In a day or two the remaining items will be transported to all the PDS shops,” he said.

Regarding the complaints that were raised last year about the poor quality of items in the Pongal gift baskets, the minister refuted them and said only in two places – Tirupattur and Kanyakumari there were some issues and that was also solved and the quality control authorities of those areas were suspended in quick time.

The government is also keeping January 13 as an extra day to complete the Pongal gift hamper distribution process.