Tamil Nadu: Polytechnic student apprehended for tying ‘mangalsutra’ on 16-year-old girl

A 17-year-old polytechnic student has been apprehended under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act for allegedly tying ‘thaali’ (mangalsutra) around the neck of a 16-year-old girl in Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, police said.

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media a couple of days ago and the netizens had urged the authorities to initiate necessary action. In the video running a little over 25 seconds, a boy was seen tying the ‘thaali’ to the girl in school uniform at a bus stand with a few of their friends showering flowers on them.

The district social welfare department officials took notice of the video. The Chidambaram police identified the boy and the girl and the case was shifted to the Chidambaram All Women Police Station.

The police said both minors and their parents were brought to the station.

“They were provided counselling and based on the complaint from the rural welfare office, a case was registered against the minor boy. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and later sent to an observation home,” the cops said.

The cops had earlier arrested a 51-year-old man for sharing the video on social media. He was booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.