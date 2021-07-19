Fulfill your poll promise, ensure live telecast of Tamil Nadu assembly proceedings: Kamal Haasan

"This won’t be a challenge for Tamil Nadu which excels in Information and Technology,” Haasan said. (PTI/File)

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan urged the Tamil Nadu Government to ensure a live telecast of the proceedings in the Tamil Nadu assembly. “Live-telecasting assembly proceedings will help the common man to know about the discussions the people’s representatives are having over public issues,” Haasan said.

Haasan said the public interest litigation filed in 2012 at the Madras High Court demanding the live telecast of assembly proceedings is pending due to various invalid reasons put forth by the previous AIADMK government.

Commenting at the DMK’s poll promise, which stated that the proceedings of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be telecasted live as it is done in Parliamentary and other state legislative proceedings, the Makkal Needhi Maiam leader said even the Governor’s address during the first assembly session was not telecasted promptly.

He said the parliament sessions are telecasted live since 2006, and the Kerala assembly sessions are live-streamed on YouTube. On similar grounds, with the budget session to transpire soon, Tamil Nadu Government should also take initiatives to live-telecast the debates.

“This will help the public to know the opinion of the members of the assembly over the issues affecting them. In the current pandemic period, this will also reduce the number of media gatherings at the secretariat. This won’t be a challenge for Tamil Nadu which excels in Information and Technology,” Haasan added.