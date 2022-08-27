scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Political vendetta spoilt prospects of project on desalination plant in Villupuram: AIADMK

Though a foundation stone for the Rs 1,502.72-crore project was laid during his tenure as Chief Minister, the plan could not be implemented because of change in regime, Palaniswami claimed.

AIADMK, Madras HC,AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (File)

AIADMK leader K Palaniswami on Friday accused the ruling DMK of stalling the desalination project in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu due to political vendetta and sought its immediate revival.

Though a foundation stone for the Rs 1,502.72-crore project was laid during his tenure as Chief Minister, the plan could not be implemented because of change in regime, he claimed.

Also Read |DMK takes swipe at AIADMK, says CM’s Assembly constituencies plan an opportunity

“Preliminary work for the desalination plant to provide 60 MLD (million litres per day) water daily for 692 rural habitations besides urban areas commenced during the AIADMK rule. But, the project could not be implemented due to the regime change last year,” he said.

He alleged that the ruling DMK had “little concern” for the drinking water problem in the district and demanded
allocation of funds to recommence the project.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...Premium
‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off fo...
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...

“The DMK government abandoned the project as it was started by the then AIADMK government,” Palaniswami claimed.
Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts are most backward, agrarian districts.

Also Read |Youth, students becoming drug addicts a major concern: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Already, the State government wound up a university as it was brought in by the AIADMK government; by doing so students in Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts were deprived of higher education, he said in a statement here.

“Now, the government is depriving the people of drinking water. Hence, the AIADMK will stage a fast on Saturday in Villupuram district to draw the government’s attention to revive this project,” Palaniswami said.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

AIADMK district secretary and former Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam would lead the agitation at Tindivanam demanding immediate allocation of funds to recommence the project, he said.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 06:59:19 am
Next Story

BWF World Championships Day 6 Live: Satwick-Chirag in doubles action

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot: Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange

Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot: Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange

‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off for Rahul

‘Insulting, immature, childish’: Azad is first to exit with gloves off for Rahul

Not yet time to drop caution on growth front, says Sitharaman

Not yet time to drop caution on growth front, says Sitharaman

Explained Books: An economic history of independent India

Explained Books: An economic history of independent India

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement