scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 09, 2021
MUST READ

Coimbatore police file plea for custody of IAF man accused of rape

The IAF was yet to appoint a team for court martial proceedings even as they hurriedly sought the custody of their accused officer.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
Updated: October 9, 2021 10:27:00 am
The Additional Mahila Court had on September 30 ordered police to hand over the accused to IAF to carry out a court martial under the IAF Act. (Representational)

The Coimbatore city police filed a petition for the custody of an IAF personnel accused in a rape case. The petition, filed by inspector E Nirmala of the all-woman police station at the Principal District Court, comes a week after a Mahila Court in Coimbatore handed over 29-year-old flight lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh’s custody to the IAF.

The petition, filed Thursday, argues that handing over the accused to IAF for court martial may be considered only at a later stage as the case was currently being investigated by the all-woman police in Coimbatore where the survivor filed her complaint. It said the accused should be in judicial custody during investigation and until a chargesheet is filed.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu: IAF takes custody of officer accused of rape; woman said pressure from seniors

The IAF was yet to appoint a team for court martial proceedings even as they hurriedly sought the custody of their accused officer. Explaining their demand to revoke the Mahila Court order, a senior police officer cited Section 124 of the Air Force Act, 1950, which says a case can be transferred to IAF for court martial only when it is ready for trial.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The survivor filed her complaint on September 20 and the accused was taken into custody on September 25 from the Coimbatore Air Force Administrative College where he was undergoing a training programme along with the 28-year-old survivor.

The survivor’s complaint also said she was subjected to the two-finger test, which is now banned, at an IAF hospital after she filed a complaint with her superiors. However, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary rejected her claims Tuesday.

Click here for more

The woman’s police complaint also alleged that she approached them after her superiors in IAF forced her to withdraw her complaint.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 09: Latest News

Advertisement