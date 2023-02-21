Police open fire at history-sheeters in Tiruchi who try to attack them

The Tiruchirapalli (Tiruchi) police of Tamil Nadu Monday shot two history-sheeters on their legs when they allegedly attempted to escape from their custody and attacked them with weapons near Kuzhumayi Amman temple.

According to the police, the accused Manja Durai aka Duraisamy, and his brother Somasundaram of MGR Nagar in Vannarapettai were wanted in several cases, including murder. They were apprehended in connection with a gold jewellery theft case in Srinivasa Nagar and taken in a police jeep on Monday to recover the stolen items.

The police said that three policemen, including an inspector and two constables, were alongside the accused and as the vehicle reached near Kuzhumayi Amman temple, the men had managed to jump from the vehicle, which then rammed a gate. The accused then took hold of the machetes that were seized by the policemen and attacked the officers.

After giving a warning, the inspector fired two rounds of fire at the legs of the accused, the police said.

“Over 60 cases are against Duraisamy, there are non-bailable warrants pending against them. Special teams were also searching for them. The accused were picked up by the police in connection with a crime incident (jewellery theft case) in Woraiyur. The police were taking them in a vehicle to recover the stolen items. During that time the accused tried to escape and attacked the police. At that time, in self-defence, the police fired two rounds and secured them,” Trichy City Police Commissioner M Sathiya Priya told reporters.

The commissioner noted that the encounter is a warning for the goons. “We believe in producing the accused before the court by following all legal procedures. But if they attack the police, we will not hesitate to take stringent action against them,” the officer added.

The accused and the police officers who were injured were later taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchirapalli for treatment