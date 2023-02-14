Police form 9 special teams to nab accused in Tiruvannamalai ATM break-in

The Tamil Nadu police have formed nine special teams to nab the gang involved in the robbery at four ATMs on the same day in the state’s Tiruvannamalai district. The gang of unidentified burglars broke open the ATMs early Sunday and fled with nearly Rs 70 lakh, the police said.

Inspector General of Police (North) N Kannan Monday said the burglars belong to other states and they were well aware of the mechanism of the ATM machines. Kannan said the accused used a gas-welding machine to cut open the ATM machines before fleeing with the cash.

“Similar to these occurrences, three burglaries had been reported in Maharashtra, two in Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Odisha and Assam. This is the first time, the gang had used such a mechanism in Tamil Nadu. As per the initial investigation, we found out that the gang members hail from the same region,” IG Kannan said.

“The government has taken this up as a serious issue. All higher officials are involved in solving the case. An investigation is being carried out at the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) level considering the importance of the case. We have formed nine special teams which comprise five SPs and ADSPs. We have also deployed teams outside Tamil Nadu. We hope for a fruitful result,” he added.

Officials said Sunday the theft occurred at three ATMS belonging to the State Bank of India (SBI) and one of India1ATM. They said the gang had damaged the ATMs to prevent the police from gathering evidence.

On Monday, Kannan said they have found certain clues and scientific evidence and they will try to crack the cases in about two-three days. “The accused had technical expertise. They had deactivated the alarms at these places. They knew the vulnerabilities of these specific ATM machines. The theft occurred at the same type of ATM machine in all four places,” he added.

He said during the forum meeting with bank officials they will discuss measures needed to increase security.

The first theft took place at the Mariamman Temple on 10th Street Sunday. The same technique was used by the thieves at the three other ATMs located near Thenimalai, Kalasapakkam town, and Polur town to steal money.

After the crime, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu held a meeting with as many as 51 representatives from various banks and instructed them to set up hidden cameras to monitor transactions at ATMs. Babu said high-definition CCTV cameras with facial recognition software should be installed and the alarms at the ATMs should alert the nearby police station in case of a burglary.