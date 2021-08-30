scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 30, 2021
Must Read

Police arrest teenage girl for sexual abuse of minor boy

The two went missing from August 26 and the boy's parents lodged a complaint, police said. Investigation revealed that both got married and were staying together in Coimbatore, they said.

Coimbatore |
August 30, 2021 9:41:16 am
The girl, working in a petrol bunk near Pollachi, 43 kms from Coimbatore, became friendly with the boy a few months ago, the police said.

A teenage girl has been arrested on the charge of marrying a minor boy after sexually abusing him, police said on Sunday.

The girl, working in a petrol bunk near Pollachi, 43 kms from Coimbatore, became friendly with the boy a few months ago, the police said.

The two went missing from August 26 and the boy’s parents lodged a complaint, they said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Investigation revealed that both got married and were staying together in Coimbatore, they said.

The girl had sexually abused the boy during their stay, the police said.

Click here for more

A case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012, was registered against the girl and produced before a Mahila Court which sent her to jail while the boy was sent back to his parents, the police added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X