Arunachal Pradesh sisters sing Tamil poet Bharathiyar’s song, PM Modi says ‘delighted and proud’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said he was delighted and proud to hear two sisters from Arunachal Pradesh singing a patriotic song written by the great Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared a video of the sisters singing Paarukulle Nalla Naadu Engal Bharatha Naadu (Our Bharath is the greatest among all the countries) on July 19. Khandu had tagged BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai and Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan.

India is proud to be home to the world's oldest language, Tamil. Today, on the 100th Punya Tithi of Subramania Bharati, honoured to announce the setting up of the Subramania Bharati Chair of Tamil studies at BHU, Kashi. pic.twitter.com/kx1bv2S6AQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2021

PM Modi quoted the tweet and expressed his happiness. “I am delighted and proud to see this. Kudos to these shining stars of our Yuva Shakthi from Arunachal Pradesh for furthering the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ by singing in Tamil Nadu,” he tweeted both in English and Tamil.

BJP leader Annamalai thanked the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister for sharing the video and congratulated the sisters for reciting the verses of Bharati with perfection.

Thank you Hon PM Shri @narendramodi avl for highlighting this. Special thanks to Hon. CM of Arunachal Pradesh Shri @PemaKhanduBJP avl for sharing this & to the Arunachali sisters for reciting the verses of Mahakavi Subramanya Bharathi with perfection! #EkBharatShreshthaBharat https://t.co/nXWb75Gqs5 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) July 20, 2022

PM Modi, who often cites Tamil literary works in his speeches, had announced last year that Banaras Hindu University (BHU) would have a chair of Tamil studies in memory of the great Tamil poet.