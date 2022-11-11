scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

From conflicts to climate crisis, Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have answers to today’s challenges: PM Modi

In his address at the 36th convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Gandhian values are becoming very relevant".

Dindigul: Prime Minister Narendra Modi confers an honorary doctorate to musician Ilayaraja as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin looks on during the 36th convocation of Gandhigram Rural Institute, in Dindigul district, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi have answers for modern day challenges, including climate crisis, and asserted his government was inspired by Gandhi to work towards its self-reliance goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

In his address at the 36th convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute here, the Prime Minister said “Gandhian values are becoming very relevant”.

Also Read |‘Magizhichi’ says Nalini’s counsel on Supreme Court verdict

“Whether it is about ending conflicts or the climate crisis, Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have the answers to many of today’s challenges. As students of the Gandhian way of life, you have a great opportunity to make a big impact,” he said.

“The best tributes to Mahatma Gandhi is to work on ideas close to his heart,” Modi added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister

The Mahatma saw khadi as a “tool of self-governance” in villages and inspired by him, the Centre was working towards the country’s ‘Atmarnibharta’, the Prime Minister pointed out.

“Khadi had been neglected for a long time. But through the call of ‘from khadi for nation to khadi for fashion’, it has become very popular,” and has shown a 300 per cent increase in sales over the last eight years, he said.

Also Read |Chennai records 64.55mm rainfall in 24 hours; more showers likely in Tamil Nadu

“Even global fashion brands were taking to khadi because it is an eco-friendly material,” he added.
Mahatma Gandhi wanted villages to progress, and at the same time preferred the values of rural life to be conserved.

Advertisement

“Our vision is ‘Atma gaaon ki, suvidha shaher ki,” (soul of the village, facilities of the city),” he said.

More from Chennai

Reiterating the slogan in Tamil, he said, ‘Gramathin aanma, nagarathin vasathi’.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin among others participated in the convocation.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 07:17:16 pm
Next Story

An immersive Van Gogh experience set to debut in India in early 2023

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement