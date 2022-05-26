Chennai: Traffic diversions ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit, check which routes to avoid today

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai, the Greater Chennai Police has announced traffic diversions in parts of the city today (May 26).

The Chennai Traffic Police warned there may be a possibility of traffic congestion in several parts between 3 pm to 8 pm on Thursday.

According to the police, there will be traffic restrictions on major roads in Chennai, including EVR Road, Madras Medical College junction, Anna Salai, Sardar Patel Road and GST Road. The police has advised motorists to avoid taking these roads and opt for alternative routes instead.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stones of 11 projects worth more than Rs 31,400 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed as part of the ‘Light House Project — Chennai’ built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, officials said.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, security has been tightened across the city.

In a statement, the Greater Chennai Police said they have put in place a five-tier security and at least 22,000 police personnel would be deployed to ensure no untoward incidents occur during the event. It has been noted that under Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, eight Joint Commissioners (JCs), Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), over 29 Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents (Sps) and several other senior officials are on duty for the event.

The police said the entire route from the Chennai International Airport to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium will be stringently monitored and checked. In other important places in Chennai, including railway stations and bus stands, security has been tightened. Drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been banned in areas under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police.