scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under ‘Light House Project — Chennai’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of 11 projects worth more than Rs 31,400 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

By: PTI | Chennai |
May 26, 2022 6:56:18 am
Narendra Modi, Modi chennai visit, Narendra Modi in ChennaiPrime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of 11 projects worth more than Rs 31,400 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed as part of the ‘Light House Project — Chennai’ built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, officials said.

This project makes use of the precast concrete construction system as used in the US and Finland, they said.

Chennai News Live |liveFollow latest news updates from your city

It uses the best of new-age global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale, they said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects at six sites across the country on January 1, 2021.

Best of Express Premium

Delhi Confidential: Was B L Santhosh behind decision to skip B Y Vijayend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Was B L Santhosh behind decision to skip B Y Vijayend...
Explained: Message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#8217...Premium
Explained: Message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#8217...
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impactPremium
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impact
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Chennai cops set up five-layer security in city

The prime minister has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone based monitoring, the officials said.

More from Chennai

Prime Minister Modi will participate in an event on May 26 to celebrate 20 years of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad and will also dedicate to the nation and the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore in Chennai, his office had said on Tuesday.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement