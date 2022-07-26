PM Modi’s visit: Chennai cops turn city into fortress, ban flying of drones

The Greater Chennai Police have put in place a five-tier security arrangement and have deployed 22,000 personnel ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on July 28. Flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles has been banned in the city limits on July 28 and 29 under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

PM Modi will visit the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium Thursday to inaugurate the 44th International Chess Olympiad and later on July 29, he will participate in Anna University’s convocation at the College of Engineering, Guindy campus.

According to a statement issued by the police, under the City Commissioner of Police, four Additional Commissioners, seven officers of the rank of Joint Commissioner/DIG and 26 officers in the rank of Deputy Commissioner/Superintendent have been deployed for security duty.

The police said a close watch is being kept at Nehru Indoor stadium, Anna University, Raj Bhavan, airport, INS Adyar helipad and the route of the Prime Minister’s convoy. Searches are being conducted at lodges and hotels to monitor the presence of suspicious persons or strangers. Security has also been beefed up at railway stations and other important bus termini.