PM Modi to visit Puducherry to inaugurate National Youth Festival, says Puducherry L-G

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the Union Territory government was making elaborate arrangements to host the 25th National Youth Festival beginning in Puducherry on January 12 marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The festival will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the L-G said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting a healthcare centre run by an NGO in Kalapet, she said the National Youth Festival was part of a series of events being held to highlight the progress of the nation in the 75th year of its independence.

She said more than 7,000 youth from across the country will take part in the events in Puducherry held in association with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

“Holding the youth festival in Puducherry is a proud feeling,” she said, adding that Union Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur will visit the UT on Wednesday to oversee the arrangements and logistics for the forthcoming festival.

She said it was also planned to inaugurate through videoconferencing the Kamaraj Manimandapam, which is a dream project of Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy that is set up at Karuvadikuppam on the East Coast Road, during the visit of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Madurai in Tamil Nadu on January 12 and participate in the Pongal festivities. A senior leader in Tamil Nadu BJP said that arrangements were underway in Madurai for the grand event christened as ‘Modi Pongal’. However, they are yet to receive the official schedule of the PM from the Centre.

According to sources, PM Modi will visit Virudhunagar to inaugurate the 11 government medical colleges in the state. Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior DMK ministers are also said to be present during the occasion. This will be the first visit of the prime minister since the DMK government assumed charge in May 2021.

With inputs from ENS