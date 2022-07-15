PM Narendra Modi calls CM MK Stalin to enquire about his health

A day after Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after testing positive for Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and spoke to him Friday to enquire about his health.

An official press release from the state government said that CM Stalin thanked PM Modi for inquiring about his health and that he was recovering well.

During the call, Stalin also invited the Prime Minister to the inauguration of the 44th International Chess Olympiad which is scheduled to commence in Mamallapuram on July 28.

TN Chief Minister MK Stalin who was admitted on Thursday with #Covid19 symptoms is recovering well and is in good health. He has been advised rest for a few more days, says a health bulletin from Kauvery Hospital. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/5zEbDPfGqw — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) July 15, 2022

The Chief Minister was originally scheduled to meet PM Modi in New Delhi to invite him for the inauguration. A delegation of MPs T R Baalu and Kanimozhi, Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare and Chief Secretary would meet the Prime Minister to invite him for the inauguration of the 44th International Chess Olympiad.

On Tuesday, Stalin announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. “I felt a bit tired today, the tests confirmed that I am Covid-19 positive. I have isolated myself. Let us all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe,” he wrote. The chief minister was admitted at the hospital on Thursday for Covid-19 related symptoms.

On Friday, a release from the Kauvery hospital said, “The chief minister is recovering well and is in good health. He has been advised rest for a few more days.”