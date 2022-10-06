scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Plea for reopening of 3 schools in tribal areas

Association state committee member V P Gunasekaran in a release said the special schools at Agnipavi tribal area in Anthiyur forest, Vilankombai and Dhodda Kombai tribal areas in Sathyamangalam Forest were closed some months back.

As many as 75 students, who were earlier working as child labourers, were rescued and admitted in the school. (File/representational image)

The Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association on Thursday requested the Tamil Nadu government to reopen all the three ‘National Child Labour Special Schools’ located in tribal areas in the district.

Association state committee member V P Gunasekaran in a release said the special schools at Agnipavi tribal area in Anthiyur forest, Vilankombai and Dhodda Kombai tribal areas in Sathyamangalam Forest were closed some months back.

He appealed to the Director of State’s Tribal Welfare Department to look into the issue.

As many as 75 students, who were earlier working as child labourers, were rescued and admitted in the school.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...

Now, with the closure of the schools, the students are compelled to take up work, he said.

More from Chennai

“The government should reopen the schools, so that they can be readmitted,” Gunasekaran said.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 08:23:54 pm
Next Story

A Mehsana joint rally has hint in the air: of Shankersinh Vaghela’s return to Congress

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement