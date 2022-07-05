Plans afoot to make Edappadi Palaniswami AIADMK’s interim general secretary

With Madras High Court having agreed to hear a plea moved by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) treasurer O Panneerselvam Wednesday to restrain the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) faction from conducting a general council (GC) meet, the supporters of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Palaniswami are taking steps to elect him as the interim general secretary.

The Palaniswami camp, which had been pushing hard to establish single leadership in the party, is being vehemently opposed by the OPS faction that is trying all possible ways to halt the meeting scheduled to take place under party’s presidium chairman Dr Tamilmagan Hussain on July 11 at a marriage hall in Vanagaram on the outskirts of Chennai.

In an invitation sent to the GC members for the July 11 meeting, it has been noted that since the amendments made to the party’s bylaw on December 1, 2021 were not recognised by the GC meeting on June 23, a situation has emerged where the coordinator and joint coordinator cannot function and the functionaries appointed by them had been carrying out the party works.

Among the 16 topics that are likely to be discussed in the meeting, electing EPS as the party’s interim general secretary and making an announcement about the election to be held for general secretary posts are considered significant.

The GC would also discuss eradicating the dual leadership posts and take a decision on electing the general secretary by the primary members of the party.

Apart from this, the meet would urge the Central Government to confer Bharat Ratna on Dravidian Ideologue Periyar and former chief ministers Arignar Anna and J Jayalalaithaa posthumously, and take measures to stop the Karnataka government from constructing the dam at Mekedatu.

Further, the meet would condemn the ruling DMK government for price hike, not able to maintain law and order, suspending public welfare schemes brought in by the erstwhile AIADMK government and filing false cases with political vendetta.

It has been noted that if the GC meeting could not be held at Vanagaram due to Covid-19 restrictions, then it would take place through a video conference.

Meanwhile, former minister D Jayakumar submitted a petition to the DGP Tuesday seeking protection for holding the general council meeting. Addressing the reporters, he said whoever acts against the rules of the party, had to face the disciplinary action taken by the party.

“A total of 2,665 people are set to participate in the GC meeting. Anti-social elements are likely to disrupt the meeting, and hence we have informed the DGP about that. We hope that the police would provide us ample security to host the meeting,” Jayakumar said.