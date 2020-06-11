Tamil Nadu localities get phonetic makeover with changes in English spellings

The spellings were finalised following discussions by a committee after taking due consideration of the recommendations of district officials. The district collectors will be in charge of changing the names through the local bodies. (File) The spellings were finalised following discussions by a committee after taking due consideration of the recommendations of district officials. The district collectors will be in charge of changing the names through the local bodies. (File)

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued a notification changing the English spellings of 1018 places in the state to match the Tamil pronunciation.

The spellings were finalised following deliberations by a committee appointed to oversee the changes. They also took into account the recommendations of district officials. The district collectors will be in charge of changing the names in collaboration with the local bodies.

According to a government release, during the Tamil Nadu budget allocation session for 2018-2019, an announcement had been made to change the names of places and towns in Tamil Nadu in such a way that they have the same phonetics in English and Tamil. This was mainly because certain places have different names in English and Tamil such as Triplicane in English and Thiruvallilkeni in Tamil.

A committee was later formed to implement the changes.

Here are some of places whose names have been changed:

V.O.C Nagar – Va. Oo. Si Nagar

Tondiarpet – Thandaiyaarpettai

Purasawalkam – Purasaivaakkam

Kodungaiyur – Kodungaiyoor

Mylapore – Mayilaappoor

Ekkattuthangal – Eekkattuthangal

Sholinganallur – Solinganalloor

Ambattur – Ambaththoor

Egmore – Ezhumboor

Guindy Park – Gindi Poonga (Poonga in Tamil means park)

Thiruvottriyur – Thiruvotriyoor Firka

Thirumulaivoyal – Thirumullaivaayal

Tuticorin – Thooththukkudi

Coimbatore – Koyampuththoor

Puducherry – Puthucherry

Vellore – Veeloor

Budangudi – Boothangkudi

Dharmapuri – Tharumapuri

Gudalur – Koodaloor

Perianaicken Palayam – Periyanayakkan Palayam

Among the changes, names which resemble an area (Pettai in Tamil) and have had their English forms shortened to ‘pet’ have been given their original names. Saidapet has been changed to Saithaappettai, Chintadripet has been changed to Chinthadharipettai and so on.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd