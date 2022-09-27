scorecardresearch
Ex-PFI functionary held for hurling Molotov cocktail at BJP headquarters in Coimbatore

The Tamil Nadu Police have registered 19 cases in connection with various such attacks on the properties of the BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders.

The BJP party office on VKK Menon Road in Coimbatore as caught on a CCTV camera. (Express)

The police in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore Monday arrested Sadham Hussain, a former PFI functionary, on charges of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the BJP headquarters in the city on September 22, said a senior officer.

While addressing reporters, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said they managed to nab Hussain, 41, near Thudiyalur after analysing more than 100 surveillance cameras and conducting the investigation with the help of ‘technological methods’.

“The earlier sections under which the accused was booked have now been altered to 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth residence) 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences) of the IPC and Section 3 of the Explosives Substances Act,” said Balakrishnan.

According to the police, Hussain was earlier booked under sections 153 A and 285 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Another person in connection with this incident is absconding and we are searching for him. We are conducting an inquiry with Sadham Hussain. He will be remanded to judicial custody. We are yet to ascertain the conspiracy behind this incident and also whether more people are involved in this,” added the commissioner.

Police Commissioner Balakrishnan said they are also investigating whether Hussain, who has several pending cases against him, was involved in another petrol bomb hurling incident that took place in the city’s 100 Feet Road on the same day.

The Tamil Nadu Police have registered 19 cases in connection with various such attacks on the properties of the BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders. So far, 14 people have been arrested in connection with 11 cases.

The incidents began in Coimbatore and later similar cases were reported from Madurai, Salem, Erode, and other areas. Deputy General of Police C Sylendra Babu had issued a statement saying those impeding peace through such acts will be arrested under the National Security Act.

