Petrol bomb hurled at RSS functionary’s residence in Tamil Nadu

A petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary in Tambaram, near Chennai on Saturday. Efforts are underway to nab the culprits, according to Tamil Nadu police.

The RSS worker, Seetharaman, said that he heard a loud sound at about 4 am on Saturday and found that a fire had broken out outside his home in Tambaram’s Chitlapakkam area, news agency ANI reported. “We doused the fire and called police officials. They got the footage of the accused,” Seetharaman told ANI.

The attack comes just a day after after two Molotov cocktails were hurled at the BJP headquarters in Coimbatore in the state. BJP cadres had staged a dharna at Gandhipuram demanding that the police take action against the perpetrators.