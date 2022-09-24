scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Petrol bomb hurled at RSS functionary’s residence in Tamil Nadu

The Tambaram Police said efforts were underway to nab two unidentified people who threw the petrol bomb.

A petrol bomb was hurled on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Seetharaman's residence. (Photo: ANI)

A petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary in Tambaram, near Chennai on Saturday. Efforts are underway to nab the culprits, according to Tamil Nadu police.

The RSS worker, Seetharaman, said that he heard a loud sound at about 4 am on Saturday and found that a fire had broken out outside his home in Tambaram’s Chitlapakkam area, news agency ANI reported. “We doused the fire and called police officials. They got the footage of the accused,” Seetharaman told ANI.

The attack comes just a day after after two Molotov cocktails were hurled at the BJP headquarters in Coimbatore in the state. BJP cadres had staged a dharna at Gandhipuram demanding that the police take action against the perpetrators.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 12:31:56 pm
Next Story

Fawad Khan says his ‘kidneys shut down’ after trying to bulk up for a role like Aamir Khan; experts on physical transformations

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement