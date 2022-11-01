scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Consider situation, grant permission for RSS rally: DGP

Following a plea from the counsels of the petitioners, the judge posted the matter on November 2 for filing compliance reports by the subordinate police officers in the districts.

The circular directed the police commissioners and the SPs in the state to grant permission to hold the rally on November 6, strictly after ensuring the conditions imposed by the High Court in its earlier order dated September 22 are complied with. (File)

The Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) has issued a circular to all the police Commissioners and district police chiefs to grant permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold its ‘Route Marches’ and public meetings in 51 places across the state on November 6 after taking into account the law and order situation individually.

A circular to this effect, issued on October 29, was produced before Madras High Court judge, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan by State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, when the contempt applications from the RSS came up for further hearing on Monday.

The circular directed the police commissioners and the SPs in the state to grant permission to hold the rally on November 6, strictly after ensuring the conditions imposed by the High Court in its earlier order dated September 22 are complied with.

Other reads |Heavy rains lash several areas in Tamil Nadu; holiday for schools in Chennai, seven other districts

The officials should analyse the law and order situation prevailing in the district concerned. Movement of vehicular traffic should not be affected. The safety of the members of the general public as also the processionists, should be ensured, the circular added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
More from Chennai

Following a plea from the counsels of the petitioners, the judge posted the matter on November 2 for filing compliance reports by the subordinate police officers in the districts.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 01:02:28 pm
Next Story

GST collection at Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October, second highest ever

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement