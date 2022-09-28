scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Permission denied for RSS event; Sangh issues legal notice to TN Home Secy, DGP

The saffron organisation issued the legal notice to the State Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy, DGP C Sylendra Babu, local SP, and the town police inspector, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for disobeying the court order.

The HC order had clearly held it is the constitutional right of the petitioners (RSS) to take out route marches and hold public meetings. (File/ representational image)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has issued a notice to top Tamil Nadu government officials, including Home Secretary over the Tiruvallur police rejecting its plea for permission to hold a ‘route march’ on October 2, despite a Madras High Court order in its favour.

The saffron organisation issued the legal notice to the State Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy, DGP C Sylendra Babu, local SP, and the town police inspector, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for disobeying the court order.

In his legal notice, RSS advocate B Rabu Manohar stated that in view of the order dated September 22 of Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, none of the four had any authority to deny permission or impose any new condition other than the ones imposed by the High Court, for the event.

The HC order had clearly held it is the constitutional right of the petitioners (RSS) to take out route marches and hold public meetings.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

“Hence, it is the duty cast upon the police to give adequate protection, enabling the successful completion of the mission without acting otherwise. The rejection order passed by the inspector (attached to Tiruvallur town police station) is ex facie illegal and contemptuous, as the three are parties before the High Court and are duty bound to ensure strict compliance of the order, failure of which would amount to committing contempt,” the notice said.

Hence, Manohar called upon the four authorities to unconditionally withdraw the rejection order and grant permission to take out the route march and hold a public meeting on October 2. Any failure will result in initiating contempt proceedings before the High Court for wilful disobedience of the September 22 order with costs, he warned.

Meanwhile, the first bench of the Madras High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishna Kumar refused toentertain a plea from the senior counsel for VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan to hold an urgent hearing on his miscellaneous petition, which prayed for recalling the September 22 order of the single judge on directing the police on granting permission to the RSS events across the state.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

No writ petition or appeal can lie against the order of the single judge before the High Court. Petitioner can approach only the Supreme Court, the judges said.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 07:28:18 pm
Next Story

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman explain how Wolverine is alive in Deadpool 3 despite being killed in Logan, watch hilarious video

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement