Permanent ramp to access Marina beach inaugurated

A wooden ramp linking the Marina seashore and the beach approach road, for use by differently abled men and women on wheelchairs, was inaugurated here on Sunday by ruling DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin The ramp, with a length of 263-metres and a breadth of 3-metres, is a mix of several categories of wood including the “Brazilian wood,” and it was built at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore, an official release said.

Quoting a differently abled woman, who said the new facility was a dream come true, Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted that the dreams of many have been realised. In accordance with an earlier assurance, the permanent ramp has been set up, he said.

Last year, a temporary wooden ramp was set up and Stalin had promised a permanent facility. Differently-abled people had for long sought this facility so that they could have access to the Marina beach.

Udhayanidhi represents Chepakkam-Tiruvallikeni Assembly constituency here and the Marina beach area falls under this segment. Ministers including K N Nehru (Municipal Administration) and top officials were present during the inauguration.