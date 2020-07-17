Tamil Nadu: Saffron paint thrown on Periyar statue in Coimbatore district

Saffron paint on the Periyar statue in Sundarapuram. Saffron paint on the Periyar statue in Sundarapuram.

In the early hours of Friday, Dravidian idealogue and social activist Periyar EV Ramasamy’s statue situated in Sundarapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district was dishonoured by unidentified persons. They poured saffron paint over the statue and fled the spot.

Locals and members of the political party, Periyar Dravida Kazhagam gathered near the statue and staged a protest, demanding the arrest of the people behind the act.

Police officers in protective gear are stationed near the #Periyar statue in Sundarapuram area in Coimbatore after some unidentified men poured saffron paint over it. Police officials have intiated a probe into the incident. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/BFyjh4dehu — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) July 17, 2020

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Kuniamuthu Inspector Sakthivel said the incident took place at around 6 am. “As per the complaint we received, the incident took place at around 6 am. Police officers are stationed near the statue to avoid any untoward incident. The statue has been cleaned. We will take action against the miscreants,” he said.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi took to Twitter and said even after decades, Periyar is still the one who sets the narrative. “He is not just a statue, but the path to self respect and social justice, including fir those who smear him with colours,” she tweeted.

