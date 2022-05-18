AG Perarivalan after Supreme Court verdict: ‘I have just come out… I have to breathe’

Hours after the Supreme Court ordered his release, A G Perarivalan, convicted in 1998 for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, said his victory was a result of his mother’s struggle over the last three decades. Speaking to the media outside his house in Jolarpettai, Tamil Nadu, Perarivalan said the “honesty in (the) case” was what gave him and his mother, Arputhammal, the strength to fight for so long.

“She has faced lots of humiliations, insult, and pain over these years. Despite that, she has fought for justice for 31 years. The honesty in (this) case was what gave both of us the strength to fight this battle. The verdict is a victory for her struggle,” Perarivalan said.

Asked what he would do next, Perarivalan said, “I have just come out. It has been 31 years of legal battle. I have to breathe. Give me some time.”

Quoting a Tirukkural couplet, Perarivalan said the “law of nature is that good shall live and the evil should fall.”

Perarivalan also thanked his family and friends for being a constant source of support. “I think it is very rare to have relationships of this sort. Their love and affection has brought me this far.”

“This is not our fight alone. So many people are behind this. They have fought for us. Whenever possible, I will visit each and everyone and thank them,” he added.

After the verdict, Perarivalan and his family were seen embracing each other in celebration.

Perarivalan’s mother Arputhammal, speaking to the media, thanked everyone for their support during his journey. “You all know about our struggle for the past 31 years. You all have supported me and I thank you for that. Only if we sit and think, we will know the pain of a person who has spent most of his life inside a prison. My son has overcome that now.”

When asked what Perarivalan’s future plans would be, his father Kuyilthasan said, “We will take a decision as a family as what to do next.”

The Supreme Court Wednesday exercised its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to order the release of Perarivalan. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said the Tamil Nadu Cabinet had in September 2018 recommended his release to the Governor taking into account relevant considerations.