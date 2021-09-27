Make people join Congress, earn gold; district president’s offer to party workers in Tamil Nadu

In a unique way to widen the base of Congress in Tamil Nadu, a district president of the party has announced gold as a reward to functionaries who enrol the most number of people in the party.

South Chennai Central District president MA Muthalakan announced this at a meeting on Sunday organised to celebrate the 77th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Muthalakan said that he would reward the member who brings the highest number of people into the party with an 8-gram gold ring and those who come second and third with 4-gram and 2-gram gold rings respectively.

The party unveiled the ‘Veethidhorum Congress, Veedudhorum Congress’ (Congress in every street, Congress in every house) campaign with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind. Resolutions were passed which included making Rahul Gandhi the national president of the party again and making the cadres work hard to bring Congress back to power after the 2024 polls.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri and AICC secretary Sirivella Prasad were present.

Muthalakan told indianexpress.com, “Earlier we had to put in a lot of effort to bring more people to our meetings, now I am just one call away from bringing 500 people here without any additional measures like arranging vehicles or spending extra money. This was possible because I indulged in door-to-door campaigns. We have now set up a proper team and agenda to establish our party’s ideology to the public here. I want to make sure there is one Congress member in each street. Even If we manage to get even 50 per cent of the total members in these areas to all our party activities, that is a success because we are not paying them or making arrangements to bring them to the meetings, and they are coming on their interest. We are planning a mass membership drive in each circle. As I said yesterday, cadres who enrol the highest number of people will be rewarded.”