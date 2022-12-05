scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Passengers complain of long wait at Chennai airport’s new multi-level parking facility

Hours after its opening, passengers took to social media and criticised the poor arrangements, claiming they had to wait a long time to exit the airport.

The multi-level car parking facility(Express)

The new multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at the Chennai International Airport was opened to the public on Sunday. According to officials, the facility constructed at the airport’s city side, flanking the Airport Metro station (east and west wing), can accommodate up to 400 two-wheelers and over 2,000 cars.

Hours after its opening, however, passengers took to social media and criticised the poor arrangements, claiming they had to wait a long time to exit the airport. Several people said they were forced to wait in long queues to collect tokens.

A user noted that after the MLCP was opened, cars “aren’t allowed to enter the arrival area” and passengers are “required to walk up this steep ramp with all their heavy luggage”. In response, airport officials said their team was “continuously monitoring” the new system and improvements will be made to increase passenger convenience on priority. They added that “vehicles coming to pick passengers with reduced mobility are allowed in front of terminal.”

In an earlier release, the airport authorities said passengers can use pedestrian pathways and sky bridges at the arrival and departure level of the MLCP to reach the domestic and international terminals. There is also a designated parking space for specially-abled passengers. Drop-off is allowed at the Departure Kerb area and pick-up of passengers is permitted at designated points at both terminals.

As far as the parking fee is concerned, officials noted that Rs 20 will be charged per hour for two-wheelers, while it will be Rs 100 for cars and Rs 300 for trucks, tempos, buses with up to 16-seater facility and Rs 600 for those which have a capacity of more than 16 seats.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 02:25:14 pm
Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down after four years

