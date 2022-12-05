Passengers complain of long wait at Chennai airport’s new multi-level parking facility

The new multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at the Chennai International Airport was opened to the public on Sunday. According to officials, the facility constructed at the airport’s city side, flanking the Airport Metro station (east and west wing), can accommodate up to 400 two-wheelers and over 2,000 cars.

Hours after its opening, however, passengers took to social media and criticised the poor arrangements, claiming they had to wait a long time to exit the airport. Several people said they were forced to wait in long queues to collect tokens.

The Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility at #AAI Chennai Airport

is significant step towards creating better infrastructure & convenience for flyers & residents nearby. The MLCP with commercial facilities has doubled up existing parking capacity of 1250 vehicles to 2150. pic.twitter.com/3IW5nthbXP — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) November 30, 2022

This has been happening over the past few weeks after the introduction of new parking Tolls.

Very few entries & exits… Positioning is questionable too. Will need to give it a week or two to see if this issue persists. #Chennai #Airport https://t.co/qgDDbAtPpp — Dr. T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) December 4, 2022

A user noted that after the MLCP was opened, cars “aren’t allowed to enter the arrival area” and passengers are “required to walk up this steep ramp with all their heavy luggage”. In response, airport officials said their team was “continuously monitoring” the new system and improvements will be made to increase passenger convenience on priority. They added that “vehicles coming to pick passengers with reduced mobility are allowed in front of terminal.”

After MLCP opening, cars aren't allowed to enter the arrival area, so passengers are required to walk up THIS STEEP RAMP with all their heavy luggage. How pathetic! Don't understand how a metro city airport can be this irresponsible towards passengers and the differently abled. pic.twitter.com/aZsWzXYPm1 — Technology Jock (@TechnologyJock) December 4, 2022

In an earlier release, the airport authorities said passengers can use pedestrian pathways and sky bridges at the arrival and departure level of the MLCP to reach the domestic and international terminals. There is also a designated parking space for specially-abled passengers. Drop-off is allowed at the Departure Kerb area and pick-up of passengers is permitted at designated points at both terminals.

As far as the parking fee is concerned, officials noted that Rs 20 will be charged per hour for two-wheelers, while it will be Rs 100 for cars and Rs 300 for trucks, tempos, buses with up to 16-seater facility and Rs 600 for those which have a capacity of more than 16 seats.