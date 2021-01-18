Party leaders free to quit and join other political parties: Rajini Makkal Mandram

As a few of its district functionaries quit to join the DMK, Rajinikanth’s proposed political outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) issued a statement Monday saying its members were free to leave the organisation and join any other political party.

In a statement, VM Sudhakar, the convener of RMM, said, “if members want to join any political party they are free to do after resigning from the post they hold in Mandram. Even if they do join other political parties, they will remain our beloved Thalaivar fans. RMM members shouldn’t forget that.”

On Sunday, the district secretaries of Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Theni and a few other leaders joined Tamil Nadu’s opposition party in the presence of its leader MK Stalin.

Sudhakar’s statement is seen as a direct message to some Rajini fans who criticised the secretaries who jumped ship to DMK. They were labeled as traitors and fans slammed them saying they had left their leader in tough times.

A week ago, Rajinikanth issued a statement clarifying he has no plans to revisit his decision to stay away from electoral politics and urged his fans not to pressure him further. “Do not put pressure on me to change my decision to enter politics. My decision was clear about why I am not electoral politics,” Rajinikanth had said.

On January 10, Rajinikanth fans staged a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai urging their leader to rethink decision not to enter electoral politics. More than 2,000 fans gathered, raising slogans despite the RMM’s repeated warnings to its members not to take part in such protests.