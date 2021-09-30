scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

Tamil Nadu weather forecast: Parts of the state to receive rainfall today

Chennai weather forecast today: The RMC has forecast thunderstorm with moderate rainfall over isolated areas in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two hours.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
September 30, 2021 10:46:31 am
Chennai rain, Chennai rainfall, ChennaiA pedestrian crosses a road while commuters wait at a signal amid rainfall in Chennai. Express Photo

Following a brief lull in rainfall across the state and ahead of the arrival of the northeast monsoon, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast thunderstorm with moderate rainfall over isolated areas in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two hours.

Residents in Chennai had woken up to overcast skies, as parts of the city received light showers early Thursday morning. Parts of Chennai had received light to moderate showers overnight after a brief lull in rainfall in the city.

Chennai is expected to witness cloudy skies throughout the day, with minimum and maximum temperatures at 26C and 34C respectively.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here is the amount of rainfall received till Thursday morning.

Observatories:

  • Chennai – 1.7 mm
  • Madurai – 3 mm
  • Pamban, Kodaikanal – Trace
  • Valparai – 1 mm

ARS:

  • Ennore Port, Coonoor, Virudhunagar – 1 mm
  • Meenambakka – 2 mm
  • Erode – 54 mm
  • Kattapakkam – 2.5 mm
  • Madurai – 4 mm
  • Kalarai – 0.5 mm
  • Virinjipuram – 3.5 mm

ARG:

Click here for more
  • West Tambaram – 0.5 mm
  • Orathanadu – 21 mm
  • Goodwill School, Villivakkam – 1.5 mm
  • Puzhal – 1 mm
  • R K Pet – 6.5 mm
  • Thuraiyur – 19 mm

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement