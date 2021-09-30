Tamil Nadu weather forecast: Parts of the state to receive rainfall today

Following a brief lull in rainfall across the state and ahead of the arrival of the northeast monsoon, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast thunderstorm with moderate rainfall over isolated areas in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two hours.

Residents in Chennai had woken up to overcast skies, as parts of the city received light showers early Thursday morning. Parts of Chennai had received light to moderate showers overnight after a brief lull in rainfall in the city.

Chennai is expected to witness cloudy skies throughout the day, with minimum and maximum temperatures at 26C and 34C respectively.

Here is the amount of rainfall received till Thursday morning.

Observatories:

Chennai – 1.7 mm

Madurai – 3 mm

Pamban, Kodaikanal – Trace

Valparai – 1 mm

ARS:

Ennore Port, Coonoor, Virudhunagar – 1 mm

Meenambakka – 2 mm

Erode – 54 mm

Kattapakkam – 2.5 mm

Madurai – 4 mm

Kalarai – 0.5 mm

Virinjipuram – 3.5 mm

ARG: